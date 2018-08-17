Investors Buy Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Friday. $171.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $262.33

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

