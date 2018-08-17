Investors Buy Shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $20.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.82 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock traded down ($2.20) for the day and closed at $187.20

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 381.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

