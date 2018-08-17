Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,047% compared to the typical volume of 1,090 put options.

In other Nordstrom news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,990,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,060. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Nordstrom stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

