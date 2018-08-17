Investors Buy High Volume of Pan American Silver Put Options (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,613 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average daily volume of 395 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

