Investment Technology Group (ITG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investment Technology Group is one of the leading providers of technology-based equity trading services and transaction research to institutional investors and brokers. ITG’s services help clients to access liquidity, execute trades more efficiently, and make better trading decisions. They offer a fully-integrated family of advanced trading services encompassing three business lines: POSIT, Client-Site Trading Products, and Electronic Trading Desk. “

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

ITG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Investment Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Investment Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investment Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Investment Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,159. Investment Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investment Technology Group (ITG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.