Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

Sanofi (EPA: SAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($105.68) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €87.00 ($98.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €76.00 ($86.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €66.17 ($75.19) on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.