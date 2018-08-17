Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently:

8/13/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/13/2018 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/10/2018 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

8/2/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2018 – Chuy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

6/21/2018 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,058. The firm has a market cap of $443.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.23. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $133,838.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at $580,847.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chuy’s by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

