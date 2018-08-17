Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2018 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “c$14.50” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$15.12. 29,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

