Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,722,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $179.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $140.18 and a 12 month high of $182.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

