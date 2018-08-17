Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $115,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $523.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.86 and a twelve month high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

