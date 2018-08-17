Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,129,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $523.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $322.86 and a one year high of $539.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

