Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 158.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $176,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

