inTEST (INTT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,449. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of inTEST by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

