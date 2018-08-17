Intersections (INTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

INTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intersections has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

