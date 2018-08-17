International Paper Co (IP) Receives $64.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

IP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 102,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,453. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Paper has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that International Paper will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 58,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 31.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 149,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

