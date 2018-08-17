Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Takes $382,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital comprises about 0.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 10,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,693. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Commercial mortgage-backed securities, RMBS that are not guaranteed by a U.S.

