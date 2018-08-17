Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.72. 5,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,452. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,254. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

