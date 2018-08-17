Intellicheck (IDN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Intellicheck from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 49,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,324. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 111.19%.

In other news, insider Bryan Lewis purchased 11,700 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellicheck stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 7.97% of Intellicheck worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

