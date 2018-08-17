Intec Pharma (NTEC) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given a $15.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.

NTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,285 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,951,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

