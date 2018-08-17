Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) CEO H O. Woltz III Sells 3,700 Shares

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) CEO H O. Woltz III sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,544,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

