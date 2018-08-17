Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Director Anthony Ibarguen Sells 5,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NSIT stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

