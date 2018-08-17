Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,061.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 57,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

