Insider Selling: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Chairman Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $39,793.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 310,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,364.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Mike Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $151,250.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Mike Brooks sold 2,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $77,025.00.

RCKY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 66,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,311. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.17. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

