Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (RP) EVP Sells $1,932,125.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP Andrew Blount sold 32,500 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,932,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,455.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 1.07. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 139,389 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,100,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 764,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

