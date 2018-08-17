Insider Selling: Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Director Sells 116,651 Shares of Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Geir Olsen sold 116,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $4,416,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geir Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of Pra Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,881,759.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,489. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.17 million. equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,121,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 482,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

