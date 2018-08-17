Insider Selling: Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) CAO Sells 4,773 Shares of Stock

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $224,521.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 43,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

