Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) SVP Sells 8,516 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $532,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OMI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 52,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,661. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Owens & Minor by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

