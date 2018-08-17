Insider Selling: Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) CFO Donald T. Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $17.42 on Friday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

