Insider Selling: MEDNAX Inc (MD) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John C. Pepia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, John C. Pepia sold 6,516 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $303,384.96.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $915.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in MEDNAX by 55.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 363,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MEDNAX by 16.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MEDNAX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MEDNAX by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MEDNAX by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

