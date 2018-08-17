Insider Selling: Match Group Inc (MTCH) CEO Sells 106,850 Shares of Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 96,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,822. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after acquiring an additional 747,553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Match Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

