Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) SVP Sells $3,313,900.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 7,500 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.89, for a total transaction of $2,166,675.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $2,990,715.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $2,677,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $326.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.15 and a 12 month high of $341.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,271,000 after buying an additional 185,745 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,413,000 after buying an additional 137,302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 75.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 122,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,863,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

