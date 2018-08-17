Insider Selling: Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider Sells 440 Shares of Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,696. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 121,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 93,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

