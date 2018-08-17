Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Director Sells 5,030 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $89.54 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

