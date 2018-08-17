Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Director Sells 17,544 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $980,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

