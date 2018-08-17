Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Insider Sells 1,249 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $130.66.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $24,613,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.