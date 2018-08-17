Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Insider Sells 1,249 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $24,613,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.