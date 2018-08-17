Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells 5,198 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $311,620.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $60.15 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 197,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.