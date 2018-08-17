Insider Selling: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Insider Sells 6,290 Shares of Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) insider Sandra L. Hatten sold 6,290 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $30,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 6,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,256. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

