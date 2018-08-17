Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $19,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,485.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW remained flat at $$39.90 during midday trading on Friday. 1,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $40.05.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.