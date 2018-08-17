Insider Selling: Argo Group (ARGO) Insider Sells $1,032,568.00 in Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,032,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $61.50 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.45 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,536,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

