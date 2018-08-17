Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SVP Sells 1,927 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMZN traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $1,882.22. 4,092,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,122. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
