Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SVP Sells 1,927 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMZN traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $1,882.22. 4,092,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,122. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.