Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 1,839,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

