Insider Selling: Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) EVP Sells 3,424 Shares of Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.53. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 242,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.18.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

