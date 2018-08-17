Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,935 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,935 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $13,116.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 7,215 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $17,460.30.

On Thursday, August 9th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,235 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $3,359.20.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $14,043.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $40,198.77.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $28,334.30.

On Thursday, July 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,397 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $76,692.72.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $60,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,845. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.71. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 565.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.84% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

