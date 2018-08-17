Insider Buying: Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Major Shareholder Buys $5,200,000.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $48.05 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.13.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Empire boosted their target price on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
About Zogenix
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
