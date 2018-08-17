Insider Buying: WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) SVP Purchases 1,690 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $100,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.62%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 66.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

