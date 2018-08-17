Insider Buying: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS) Insider Purchases 412,914 Shares of Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 412,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £185,811.30 ($237,034.44).

Shares of LON TILS traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.08). 151,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (10) (($0.13)) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

