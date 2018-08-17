Insider Buying: Sterling Bancorp (STL) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Director Richard L. O’toole bought 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $673,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 7,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

