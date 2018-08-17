Insider Buying: Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Sealed Air declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,432,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,074,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

