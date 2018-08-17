Insider Buying: GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) CEO Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaMedia alerts:

On Thursday, August 16th, Cheng-Ming Huang bought 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Cheng-Ming Huang bought 12,964 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $38,632.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.99 on Friday. GigaMedia Limited has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.