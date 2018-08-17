Insider Buying: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director John R. Salvetti purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,255. Columbia Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

